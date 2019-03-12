Should Arroyo Grande be buying the council clothing?

March 12, 2019

OPINION by JULIE TACKER

I have never been much of a fashionista, but when I like someone’s outfit, I say so. At the last San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District board meeting, I saw that Arroyo Grande Mayor Caren Ray Russom had a new jacket on. It was tasteful, it fit her nicely; navy blue, with the city emblem on one lapel and her name “Caren Ray Russom Mayor” embroidered on the other.

So I called the city clerk and I asked, “where did the mayor get her jacket, how much did it cost and who paid for it?”

I got a quick response from the deputy city clerk saying, “The City Manager offered to purchase each Council Member a City jacket since they represent the City at various functions. They were ordered from The Top Shop in Arroyo Grande. The Mayor’s jacket was $40, and all the others were $50 each. Councilmember Storton offered to pay for his jacket and has done so.”

Keith Storton is a retired police officer, he clearly knows what public funds should and shouldn’t be used for.

I then asked if the city had a policy that allows the purchase of clothing for the council, and the answer was, “We do not have such a policy.”

Perhaps City Manager Bergman personally paid for these jackets? That would have been nice but, it appears from the correspondence that city funds were used.

In Arroyo Grande 11 staffers were laid off or forced into early retirement last year. The city is considering laying off four additional full time employees and/or closing the recreation department in order to fully staff the fire department, it is facing millions in expenses associated with the Brisco Road interchange, it is looking at water rate increases that include contributing to Central Coast Blue and rate increases are on the horizon for the wastewater plant improvements and eventual relocation.

It seems to me city officials should purchase their own clothing and if they’re going to “represent the city”, they can wear a name tag and one of those cute pins they all have.

