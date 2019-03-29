Suspect wanted by Paso Robles police twice evades capture

Update: A Paso Robles police officer discovered Colleen Rambo walking on the street and arrested her on charges of resisting arrest, hit and run, assault with a deadly weapon, probation violation, and failure to appear. She remains in the San Luis Obispo County Jail with her bail set at $60,000.

Original: A wanted suspect fled authorities in a high-speed chase through Atascadero and Paso Robles Thursday night and managed to evade capture, for a second time in less than a week, according to police. [Cal Coast Times]

On Tuesday, Paso Robles police were attempting to pull over 36-year-old Colleen Rambo because of an outstanding warrant for her arrest. As Rambo fled, she crashed into a parked car. She is now facing charges of hit-and-run and evading police.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday, an Atascadero officer spotted Rambo driving on Atascadero Avenue. The officer tried to pull over the suspect, but Rambo fled driving onto southbound Highway 101.

Rambo then exited Highway 101, and reentered the highway and drove northbound reaching speeds of up to 100 mph.

At about 11:23 p.m., officers lost sight of Rambo in the Paso Robles area.

