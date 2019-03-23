Teen found dead from a gunshot wound at Guadalupe home

March 22, 2019

A 17-year-old boy was found dead of a gunshot wound in Guadalupe on Thursday, prompting police to deem the death suspicious. Officials have asked the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department to conduct an investigation. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 6:30 p.m., the unidentified teen was shot at a home in the 700 block of Olivera Street. Guadalupe police officers arrived at the home, found the teen’s dead body and determined he had suffered a single gunshot wound.

The circumstances surrounding the death were not apparent, according to the sheriff’s department. Sheriff’s officials are not releasing additional details, though they say there is not a current threat to the public.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call (805) 681-4150. Anonymous informants can call (805) 681-4171 or go to the sheriff’s office website.

Loading...