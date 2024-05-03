Person dies after pickup truck slams into forklift in Santa Maria

May 3, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

One person died and another suffered injuries after a pickup truck slammed into a forklift in Santa Maria on Thursday.

At about 3 p.m., a small pickup truck was traveling southbound on Skyway Drive at Hangar Street when it crashed into the fork of a Caterpillar telescoping forklift. The pickup also collided with a fire hydrant, causing water to flood the area, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The passenger in the truck died at the scene of the crash. Santa Maria firefighters rescued the driver of the pickup, whom responders transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Police say the operator of the forklift reported sustaining no injuries. The collision caused major damage to the pickup.

Officers temporarily closed Skyway Drive between McCoy Lane and Industrial Parkway. The Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

