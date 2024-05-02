Front Page  »  

Petition to recall San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson fails

May 2, 2024

Woman serving SLO County Supervisor Bruce Gibson recall petition

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson won reelection against a relatively unknown opponent by only 13 votes — prompting a recall by a citizens group.

The effort to recall Gibson over his his support of raising taxes and increasing fees failed this week, the group announced Thursday. It is not clear exactly how many signatures the petition garnered, though the group needed over 7,000 voters to support the recall — or 20% of registered voters in the old District 2.

The county approved the recall petition on Jan. 2. The Committee to Support the Recall of Supervisor Bruce Gibson had 120 days to collect signatures. If successful, the recall for District 2 supervisor would have been put on a special ballot later this year.

Following his attempted recall, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that changed the way elected officials in California can be recalled, including increasing the number of signatures needed for Gibson’s recall petition to 20%.


Loading...
Subjects:         
Related:


6 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Such a dispicable person. Second most corrupt politician in SLO Co history. The only reason #2 is that the most corrupt died.


7

Doesn’t change the fact that Gibson is corrupt and cares not about the people of this county.


5

Pathetic effort from that committee. And if they think they’ll beat Gibson in 2026 with MAGA standard-bearers like Whitlock or the carpetbagger doctor from Missouri, they are mistaken. It will take a moderate such as the lawn mower guy from Atascadero or some other common sense Republican (which is hard to find these days) to unseat Bribery Bruce.


-2

In other words, had the narcissistic leftist in Sacramento not moved the goalposts to favor himself, Gibson would have easily been removed.


9

The shoe can easily be on the other foot someday.

It should take a lot to remove duly elected people from office. Look at the idiocy of Washington right now, with one person able to call for the speakers removal. What a waste of time and resources.


5

Actually he would have faced a costly recall vote because a minority of the voters cannot handle they’ve lost an election.


You assume he would be voted out.


I don’t have a problem with a higher threshold for a recall election. They waste money no matter the that is side promoting them.


0
﻿