Petition to recall San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson fails
May 2, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson won reelection against a relatively unknown opponent by only 13 votes — prompting a recall by a citizens group.
The effort to recall Gibson over his his support of raising taxes and increasing fees failed this week, the group announced Thursday. It is not clear exactly how many signatures the petition garnered, though the group needed over 7,000 voters to support the recall — or 20% of registered voters in the old District 2.
The county approved the recall petition on Jan. 2. The Committee to Support the Recall of Supervisor Bruce Gibson had 120 days to collect signatures. If successful, the recall for District 2 supervisor would have been put on a special ballot later this year.
Following his attempted recall, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that changed the way elected officials in California can be recalled, including increasing the number of signatures needed for Gibson’s recall petition to 20%.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines