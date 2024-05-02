Petition to recall San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson fails

May 2, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson won reelection against a relatively unknown opponent by only 13 votes — prompting a recall by a citizens group.

The county approved the recall petition on Jan. 2. The Committee to Support the Recall of Supervisor Bruce Gibson had 120 days to collect signatures. If successful, the recall for District 2 supervisor would have been put on a special ballot later this year.

Following his attempted recall, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that changed the way elected officials in California can be recalled, including increasing the number of signatures needed for Gibson’s recall petition to 20%.

