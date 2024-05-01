Woman dies after jumping onto Highway 101 in Atascadero

May 1, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 36-year-old woman died after jumping off an overpass and onto Highway 101 in Atascadero Wednesday morning.

The woman jumped from the Del Rio Road overpass onto northbound Highway 101 at about 11:30 a.m. Atascadero police are investigating the woman’s death as an apparent suicide, according to the CHP.

No vehicle struck the woman on the highway.

Following the incident, the CHP closed northbound Highway 101 at Del Rio Road. All lanes of the highway reopened by early afternoon.

