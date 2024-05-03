Arroyo Grande teen killed in fiery crash on Highway 101 in Pismo Beach

May 3, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 19-year-old Arroyo Grande man was killed in a fiery crash on Highway 101 in Pismo Beach Thursday night.

Shortly before midnight, CHP Officer Montelongo was on a routine patrol on northbound Highway 101 near the Highway 1 exit when he noticed a vehicle engulfed in flames on the southbound side of the highway near Mattie Road, according to the CHP. The officer notified dispatch and drove to the scene.

Montelongo found the Arroyo Grande teen lying on the western embankment of southbound Highway 101.

He rendered medical aid to the victim and detected a pulse and agonal breathing. Shortly afterwards, the teen died at the scene.

Following further investigation, the CHP determined the collision was a solo vehicle crash. Thus far, it is unknown whether alcohol or drugs factored into the collision.

Officials ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it call Officer Montelongo at the San Luis Obispo CHP Office at (805) 594-8700.

