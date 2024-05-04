Help identify drunk woman on rampage in San Luis Obispo, video

May 4, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

During an apparent drunken rampage, a woman damaged four cars at the Smith Volvo dealership in San Luis Obispo last week. Management is hoping the public can help identify the culprit.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on April 27, the woman walked onto the car lot on Monterey Street and ripped of wiper blades, kicked doors and smashed glass.

She climbed on the hood of one vehicle and kicked the windshield until it cracked. She lost her balance several times, denting and scratching the hood. The cost of her rampage is over $4,500.

Management at Smith Volvo Cars is asking anyone who recognizes the woman to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...