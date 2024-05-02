High speed chase ends on Vineyard Drive in Templeton

May 2, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A high-speed chase with speeds of up to 140 mph ended on Vineyard Drive in Templeton on Thursday morning.

The chase started when a King City CHP officer attempted to stop a motorcyclist traveling at 130 mph on Highway 101. The motorcyclist sped away and was later spotted by an officer in a CHP helicopter headed towards San Luis Obispo County.

Officers attempted to stop the motorcyclist multiple times.

Shortly before 8 a.m., the motorcyclist turned onto Highway 46 West towards Cambria. In an attempt to evade capture, he repeatedly crossed over the double yellow lines.

When he arrived at the roundabout, he exited southbound onto Vineyard Drive. Officers intercepted and arrested Seth Mays north of Oak View in Templeton.

Officers booked Mays into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for felony evading a police officer. He remains in jail with his bail set at $50,000.

