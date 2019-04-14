Family members fight off armed gunmen in Santa Maria

A family fought back against three armed suspects who broke into their Santa Maria home on Saturday morning. [Cal Coast Times]

Early Saturday morning, three armed teens broke into a home in the area of Western Avenue and Frank Lane. The teens then woke up the parents, held a gun to the father’s head, and demanded valuables.

After hearing the commotion, the couple’s 11-year-old son rushed into his parents bedroom and tackled one of the gunmen, according to police. The father then fought with another suspect while the mother and a teenage son battled the third robber, sustaining serious physical injuries in the process.

A 9-1-1 caller than reported the home invasion.

Officers arrived to find two suspects fleeing on foot, who they quickly detained. Inside the house, the father had detained the third suspect.

Officers arrested Alberto Pablo Montes, 18; Manual Duran, 18; and an unidentified 15-year-old male. The teens are facing charges of first-degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing an imitation firearm, and criminal conspiracy.

