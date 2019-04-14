Front Page  »  

Family members fight off armed gunmen in Santa Maria

April 14, 2019

Manual Duran

A family fought back against three armed suspects who broke into their Santa Maria home on Saturday morning. [Cal Coast Times]

Early Saturday morning, three armed teens broke into a home in the area of Western Avenue and Frank Lane. The teens then woke up the parents, held a gun to the father’s head, and demanded valuables.

After hearing the commotion, the couple’s 11-year-old son rushed into his parents bedroom and tackled one of the gunmen, according to police. The father then fought with another suspect while the mother and a teenage son battled the third robber, sustaining serious physical injuries in the process.

Alberto Montes

A 9-1-1 caller than reported the home invasion.

Officers arrived to find two suspects fleeing on foot, who they quickly detained. Inside the house, the father had detained the third suspect.

Officers arrested Alberto Pablo Montes, 18; Manual Duran, 18; and an unidentified 15-year-old male. The teens are facing charges of first-degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing an imitation firearm, and criminal conspiracy.


derasmus

We need comprehensive immigration reform…!


04/14/2019 2:55 pm
Slosum

I’m sure their mothers are very proud.


04/14/2019 12:01 pm
kayaknut

More of Mayor Patino’s protected class. Sorry citizens of Santa Maria you get the type of government you vote for, something we in Arroyo Grande are about to experience first hand.


04/14/2019 11:50 am
