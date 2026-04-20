Deputy shoots and kills suspect in Nipomo

April 20, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A suspect in a domestic disturbance in Nipomo fired at a San Luis Obispo County deputy, before law enforcement shot and killed him on Sunday evening.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., deputies arrived at the 700 block of Hill Street in Nipomo and the suspect fired at a deputy. Law enforcement then shot and killed the suspect.

The deputy was not injured.

Sheriff’s detectives then secured the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as the investigation proceeds.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...