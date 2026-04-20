San Luis Obispo broker surrenders license amid disciplinary action

April 19, 2026

Editor’s note: CalCoastNews is referring to developer Ryan Petetit, who changed his name to Ryan Wright during the case, as Ryan Petetit-Wright.

By KAREN VELIE

Former San Luis Obispo real estate broker and attorney John Belsher surrendered his brokers license in Oct. 2025 amid disciplinary proceedings with the California Department of Real Estate.

Multiple regulatory agencies took action against Belsher in 2025 leaving him unable to practice law or operate as a real estate broker in California. At the same time, federal prosecutors accused Belsher of obstructing justice in the ongoing federal investigation into corruption in SLO County, according to court records.

On April 25, 2025, the California Department of Real Estate filed an accusation against Belsher for failing to maintain a principal office in California or to report the office closure as required. The department permitted Belsher to surrender his license on Oct. 17, 2025 in connection with the disciplinary action.

“I freely and voluntarily surrender all my licenses and license rights under the Real Estate Law,” Belsher wrote. “I understand that by surrendering my license(s), the allegations in the accusation shall be deemed true and I waive all rights to a hearing and judicial review.”

Belsher is required to pay $2,675 in investigation costs as a condition of any future petition for reinstatement.

On Oct. 24, 2025, California bar investigators filed 12 disciplinary charges against Belsher, whose dishonest and self-serving actions damaged his clients. The notice of disciplinary charges includes allegations of corruption, dishonesty, moral turpitude and breach of fiduciary duty.

On Jan. 12, Belsher resigned from the State Bar of California amid disciplinary proceedings. He asked to be immediately listed as inactive.

Even so, his resignation isn’t effective until the State Bar Court and California Supreme Court accept it, a process that requires the bar and Belsher to jointly stipulate to facts regarding the disciplinary charges. If accepted, resigning with charges pending effectively stops ongoing disciplinary actions.

However, on March 13, the state bar asked the California Supreme Court to reject Belsher’s request because it “would reinforce a negative rhetoric that attorneys cannot conform to their ethical and professional responsibilities and that they are able to evade discipline by resigning.”

“Respondent’s misconduct is serious as respondent’s deceitful and corrupt conduct was complex and prolonged, and it involved respondent depriving his clients of a significantly higher amount than in the referenced cases,” according to the California State Bar filing. “Respondent has repeatedly failed to uphold the most basic duties of an attorney.”

On April 13, Belsher filed a response to the bar’s objection to his resignation with charges pending. However, the court rejected Belsher’s response because it exceeded the page limit and it was not in a clean format.

Belsher is also identified as a co-conspirator in a federal bribery case involving his former business partner Ryan Petetit-Wright and former San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill. Petetit-Wright is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for conspiracy to commit fraud.

With Hill on the payroll, Belsher and Petetit-Wright’s PB Companies easily obtained building permits, as well as meetings with city and county staff and officials.

CalCoastNews exclusively reported in 2015 that Belsher and Petetit-Wright were paying Hill. Allegations Hill denied at the time.

Shortly after FBI agents raided Hill’s home and office, Hill committed suicide with an overdose of cocaine and antidepressants on Aug. 6, 2020.

In the 2025 federal filing, prosecutors describe Belsher and Petetit-Wright conspiring to bribe Hill, to conceal their scheme, and to obstruct justice.

Even so, law enforcement agents have not arrested Belsher. The case remains open.

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