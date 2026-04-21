Two drivers hospitalized after Highway 166 crash

April 21, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A head-on crash Sunday night on Highway 166 in either southeastern San Luis Obispo County or northeastern Santa Barbara County left the drivers of both cars hospitalized.

Shortly after 11 p.m., a caller reported the crash on Highway 166 about one mile west of Highway 33, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

One of the drivers suffered major injuries and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The other driver sustained moderated injuries and was driven in an ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

The drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles. An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

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