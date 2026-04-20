Officers seek help identifying Cayucos dirt bike rider

April 20, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The California Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help identifying a dirt bike rider who led officers on a chase throughout Cayucos on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m., officers attempted to pull over a white male for excessive speeds, running stops signs, doing wheelies, and failing to stop or yield. The rider appeared to be within 15 to 20 years old.

He was riding a black Surron dirt bike.

Officers are asking anyone who can assist in identifying this individual to call the CHP office in San Luis Obispo at (805) 594-8700.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...