Officers seek help identifying Cayucos dirt bike rider
April 20, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
The California Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help identifying a dirt bike rider who led officers on a chase throughout Cayucos on Sunday afternoon.
Shortly before 4 p.m., officers attempted to pull over a white male for excessive speeds, running stops signs, doing wheelies, and failing to stop or yield. The rider appeared to be within 15 to 20 years old.
He was riding a black Surron dirt bike.
Officers are asking anyone who can assist in identifying this individual to call the CHP office in San Luis Obispo at (805) 594-8700.
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