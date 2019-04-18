Paso Robles informant, who killed his dad in 2003, dies in prison

April 18, 2019

By DANIEL BLACKBURN

Martin Mendoza, imprisoned since murdering his 67-year-old Paso Robes father in 2003, died March 30 in Mule Creek State Prison’s hospital, family members said this week. [Cal Coast Times]

Mendoza had been suffering from an undisclosed illness, but was scheduled for release in June. He recently contacted family members in an attempt to secure what he called “his share” of his father’s estate.

Benjamin “Benji” Mendoza was a popular custom butcher in the North County. He was apparently shot once between the eyes with a 22-caliber weapon.

He had been headed to the grocery store when he disappeared. His abandoned pickup truck was discovered near Creston several days later. His body was eventually discovered in a shallow grave in a Monterey County Park. Martin hid his father’s wallet under the family home, where it was eventually discovered by police.

The Mendoza case was the subject of a cover story in New Times titled “Who Killed Dad?” in which Martin’s brother, David, suggested that he and other family members suspected that Martin was responsible for the killing.

Martin was a three-time loser who reportedly acted as a confidential informant for the Paso Robles Police Department and several Northern California law enforcement agencies which allowed him to escape a life sentence.

The New Times article told of conflicts between Martin and his father, who reportedly was upset over Martin’s friends who hung out at Benji’s house.

“According to David,” the article noted, “a Pine Street neighbor, Ed Ileff, told Paso Robles police in 2000 that before Benji vanished, Martin and the old man had one of their most violent conflicts. The fight started in the house, rolled out into the front yard, and continued as Martin allegedly dragged his father into the backyard by his neck. That was only hours before Benji disappeared.”

David said that Sheriff Ian Parkinson contacted family members asking about the disposition of Martin’s body.

According to David, more than $150,000 of his father’s money is currently in a local bank under Martin’s name.

