Take a look inside the house on stilts in Pismo Beach

May 1, 2024

By CalCoastNews staff

Take a look inside the only house located directly on the sands of Pismo Beach, the Beach House.

The house on stilts offers an unparalleled experience where nothing stands between you, the beach and the Pacific Ocean.

The three bedroom and three bath house is located on the south end of Pismo Beach, only four blocks from the Pier and downtown shopping, but far enough away to enjoy quite nights and beautiful days on the beach.

The Beach Hose features an expansive oceanfront deck with an incredible ocean view, outdoor hot tub and natural gas BBQ grill and fire pit.

Watch the waves while enjoying an evening around the fire pit.

Or relax in the hot tub.

Includes a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and kitchen supplies.

The Beach House is a vacation home offered to create incredible beach memories.

No need to find parking when hitting the beach, just step right outside the home to the beach.

Operated by the SeaVenture Beach Hotel and Restaurant, which is located just 70 yards from the house, visitors enjoy 24/7 front desk support. Call (805) 773-4994 for more information.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...