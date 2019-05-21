Front Page  »  

California forges ahead with health care for illegal immigrants

May 21, 2019

California’s governor, state Assembly and Senate are pushing for extending government-funded health care coverage to illegal immigrants, though they currently differ on how to go about doing so. [NBC News]

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who campaigned on a platform of universal health care, is proposing spending about $98 million a year to cover low-income illegal immigrants between the ages of 19 and 25. If the state were to adopt his proposal, California would become the first state in the country to offer government-funded health care to adult illegal immigrants. Nonetheless, both houses of the Legislature are discussing even more generous proposals.

The state Senate is proposing legislation that would cover adults 19 to 25 and seniors 65 and older. Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, the sponsor of the bill, has scoffed at concerns about the cost, noting the state has a projected $21.5 billion budget surplus.

An Assembly bill would go even further, covering all illegal immigrants above the age of 19. Newsom has withheld support for the plan because of its estimated $3.4 billion price tag.

“There’s 3.4 billion reasons why it is a challenge,” Newsom said.

The Senate and Assembly will finalize their budget proposals this week before starting negotiations with the governor. State law requires that a budget be passed by June 15 or lawmakers forfeit their pay.

Republic state Sen. Jeff Stone criticized the idea of government-funded health coverage for illegal immigrants.

“We’re going to penalize the citizens of this state that have followed the rules, but we’re going to let somebody who has not followed the rules come in here and get the services for free. I just think that’s wrong,” Stone said.

The proposals California is considering would put the state on yet another collision course with the Trump Administration, which has proposed a regulation that would hinder immigrants’ residency applications if they receive public assistance in the form of programs like Medicaid.

California has 3 million residents who do not have health insurance. Of those 3 million residents, about 1.8 million are illegal immigrants, legislative staffers say. About 1.26 million of the illegal immigrants who lack health insurance have incomes low enough to qualify for Medi-Cal.

Meanwhile, California is also considering a proposal to require all state residents to purchase health insurance or pay a penalty. Funds raised from the penalty would go toward assisting middle-income residents purchase private health insurance plans.


Mitch C

It is a great idea to require illegal immigrants to have and pay for their health insurance. If the state has a surplus the money should be returned to those who pay taxes. It is immoral to collect billions more than is required for a well functioning government.


05/21/2019 2:53 pm
Francesca Bolognini

Health care for anyone in the state is really a good idea from the standpoint of the overall health of the population. If there are people who do not have access to health care, they could become a breeding ground for the next pandemic, folks. They will become the breeding ground for at least very common infectious health problems. Once a disease becomes established in a community, it will not discriminate as to whom it later infects. Possibly you. Your kids, the whole school.


And most of the “illegal” people are actually working very hard at jobs you do not want, for pay you would not prefer. They are paying into Social Security (your SS, as they will not be able to claim it later). They are helping to support us with their labor and in exchange, it seems just fine to me to give them care. Over a 10 year period, immigrants paid $63 billion into our economy over what it cost to take care of them.


Dealing with health issues proactively is always cheaper than when they become a catastrophe. It is not the poor who are ripping you off. If it was, they would not be poor. Many of your forbearers came here before there were laws regarding entry. It was done at the great expense of those already here, with tens of thousands of years claim on the land. This will “cost” us so much less and save us more in the long run.


05/21/2019 2:29 pm
tomsquawk

“California would become the first state in the country to offer government-funded health care to adult illegal immigrants.” Isn’t that special? California, the Welfare State. I suppose WE will fund this with a “temporary” surplus with the program lasting in perpetuity? Clear thinking? Hard to take things away when it’s been giving to you for free? Econ 101. I hope no one is pandering for votes.


05/21/2019 1:58 pm
shelworth

Funny, I read the Bill of Rights and the Constitution, and I can’t find it anywhere…


05/21/2019 1:46 pm
George Garrigues

It’s called federalism (every state is sovereign in its own realm). The word is not in the Constitution (or the Bill of Rights, which is actually part of the Constitution), but the concept is. I am surprised at your comment because the history of our federal republic is taught in elementary school (fifth grade, I think) and high school (junior year). You could look on line to find more about the concept, or ask a librarian to recommend a good book. Good luck!


05/21/2019 3:18 pm
