California Valley fire burns 900 acres
May 30, 2019
A grass fire quickly spread across a section of the California Valley Wednesday evening, burning approximately 900 acres. [Cal Coast Times]
At about 5 p.m., the fire was reported burning near the Belmont Trail. Windy conditions helped spread the blaze, which mostly burned grass, according to Cal Fire.
Firefighters stopped the blaze’s forward progress Wednesday night. The fire is 70 percent contained, as of Thursday morning.
Initially, the blaze was threatening at least one structure. But, the fire is no longer threatening any buildings.
Five fire engines remained at the scene overnight. Firefighters are expected to achieve full containment on Thursday.
It is unclear what caused the fire.
