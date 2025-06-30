Pedestrian killed in early morning crash in Goleta
June 29, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly before 1 a.m., 68-year-old Jeselyn Invina was traveling westbound when she reportedly looked away to avoid the bright headlights of an oncoming eastbound vehicle. Her vehicle veered to the right, eventually leaving the roadway and coming to rest
in a nearby field.
When deputies arrived, they discovered an adult female off the roadway
approximately 300 feet from where the vehicle came to rest. Emergency personnel rendered aid, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is being withheld pending notification to her next-of-kin.
Invina was unaware she had struck a pedestrian until deputies informed her at the scene, deputies said. The fatal crash remains under investigation. At this time, drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines