Pedestrian killed in early morning crash in Goleta

June 29, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 1 a.m., 68-year-old Jeselyn Invina was traveling westbound when she reportedly looked away to avoid the bright headlights of an oncoming eastbound vehicle. Her vehicle veered to the right, eventually leaving the roadway and coming to rest

in a nearby field.

When deputies arrived, they discovered an adult female off the roadway

approximately 300 feet from where the vehicle came to rest. Emergency personnel rendered aid, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is being withheld pending notification to her next-of-kin.

Invina was unaware she had struck a pedestrian until deputies informed her at the scene, deputies said. The fatal crash remains under investigation. At this time, drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision.

