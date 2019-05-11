Front Page  »  

Family calls for boycott of Laetitia Winery

May 11, 2019

Supporters of making changes to the deadly El Campo Road and Highway 101 intersections

By JAMES GRANT

Our response to Laetitia Wineries suit to stop Caltrans from making the safety improvements at El Campo and other crossings. While we continue to assess our full response here is what we plan on doing:

1. Call for a boycott of Laetitia Winery memberships and wines (we have already been contacted by some who have said already they are cancelling their memberships at that winery).

2. Call for a boycott of any other wineries owned by Vintage Wine Estates, if any.

3. Expose who the principles are behind the parent company and make them answer directly for these actions.

4. Picket outside Laetitia Winery and let the world know they have blood on their hands, for past and future accidents and deaths at these crossings. I will be there next week picketing – May 15 through May 17.

5. Report any drivers leaving Laetitia wine tasting that appear to be driving under the influence and take pictures of their license plates.

6. Expose the role Laetitia Winery had in 2011 by threatening to sue
causing the safety changes not to be made at that time, directly leading to our son Jordan Grant’s death at El Campo in 2018.

We are discussing other actions as well.


panflash

I, too, had been sympathetic but neutral on this- after all, accidents do happen. And, yes, some highway sections are more dangerous than others.


But “Picket outside Laetitia Winery and let the world know they have blood on their hands…”?


Wow. No thank you.


05/11/2019 11:41 am
mkaney

“5. Report any drivers leaving Laetitia wine tasting that appear to be driving under the influence and take pictures of their license plates.”


So this gives us a clearer picture on how the Grants think. This is highly subjective and the general public is not trained to determine who is under the influence and who isn’t. If someone is CLEARLY under the influence, then people should always be doing these things, with or without some boycott. But the Grants clearly have an agenda of harassing people who do business with a winery that does not agree with their view.


I had a neutral position on all this, but that has now changed. You’re not trying to just prevent future accidents, it’s like you’re seeking revenge against the intersection itself, and anyone who supports it.


I also would like to note that my question about how fast you son was going at the time of the accident was never answered.


05/11/2019 11:28 am
Mitch C

The loss of their son is very sad; however, the Grants have lost my sympathy because they are taking revenge against a party that has nothing to do with their son’s death. I believe the Grant’s should be sued for any loss of business that their boycott causes the wineries. If individuals wish to stop patronizing the wineries that is their right; to cause disruption of their businesses is wrong. The wineries did not build the highway nor do they maintain or regulate its use.


05/11/2019 11:10 am
﻿