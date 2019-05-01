Goleta man threatens victim with a replica samurai sword

May 1, 2019

A 38-year-old Goleta man threatened a person outside McDonald’s with a replica samurai sword Tuesday evening, prompting a manhunt that temporarily resulted in train traffic being halted and residents being ordered to shelter in place, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 8:20 p.m., King Rosario engaged in a verbal dispute with a man in front of McDonald’s. Rosario made threatening statements and brandished the sword, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rosario then fled the area as deputies were arriving. With the help of CHP officers, deputies established a perimeter and conducted a search for the suspect.

Authorities sent a shelter in place notification to residents of Old Town Goleta. Officials also temporarily halted Amtrak trains because deputies went on and nearby railroad tracks while searching for Rosario.

At about 10:15 p.m., a deputy located Rosario as he was walking in the 100 block of Kellogg Avenue near Hollister Avenue. Deputies arrested Rosario at gunpoint.

Deputies booked Rosario into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of brandishing and possessing a deadly weapon. Rosario’s bail was set at $20,000.

