Suspect allegedly lured Santa Maria girl into minivan, sexually assaulted her

May 1, 2019

A 50-year-old man, who has possibly committed a string of sexual assaults, lured an underage girl into a minivan while she was walking to school and then sexually assaulted her, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. [Cal Coast Times]

Jose Antonio Leon Rojas sexually assaulted the girl after luring her into a white minivan with tinted windows on April 11, police said. Officers arrested Rojas last Friday and booked him into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of lewd acts with a minor. Police have not disclosed the girl’s age.

Detectives believe this was an ongoing pattern of conduct for Rojas, and there are other victims who have yet to be identified. Rojas recently acquired the white minivan, so there is a possibility he was using another vehicle while committing similar offenses on prior occasions.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the case to contact Detective Silver at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1346 or call the tip line at (805) 928-3781.

