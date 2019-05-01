Oregon freezes cannabis production amid glut, black market sales

Amid a massive surplus of cannabis, Oregon lawmakers and regulators hope to adjust supply and demand through a temporary freeze on marijuana production. [Cal Coast Times]

The Oregon Senate voted 18-10 on Monday in favor of a bill to freeze cannabis cultivation at its current level. The bill is headed to the House for consideration. If passed, the bill will suspend the issuance of new permits and hold production at current levels for the next two years.

In 2014, recreational marijuana became legal in Oregon and cultivation exploded across the state. Oregon currently has enough cannabis in storage to supply the state for more than six years.

Because of the large supply of cannabis in Oregon, some of the surplus is ending up on the black market; smuggled to states where it is illegal.

In California, cannabis production is said to be eight times more than consumed by residents. And California law also prohibits weed exports to other states.

