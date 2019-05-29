Front Page  »  

Suicidal man in Templeton with a knife, evades deputies

May 29, 2019

Daniel Jay Romo

A reportedly suicidal man with a knife managed to run away from probation officers and sheriff’s deputies who were chasing him Tuesday evening, and authorities are still searching for the suspect. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 6 p.m., sheriff’s deputies helped county probation officers search the Templeton area for 25-year-old Daniel Jay Romo of Paso Robles, who was wanted on a felony warrant. Shortly after the search started, probation officers spotted Romo near Bennett Way in Templeton, officials said.

Romo ran across Highway 101 into an area near Templeton Middle School. He was seen holding a knife to his throat and was considered to be suicidal, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities issued a precautionary 911 call to residents in the area instructing them to stay inside while officers conducted the search. Even though officers spotted Romo, authorities failed to track him down.

Romo was last seen wearing a multi-colored dress shirt, dark jeans and sunglasses. Romo is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has tattoos on his face and neck.

Romo is not considered a danger to the public. Investigators are asking anyone who has information on his whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.


