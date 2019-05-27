Templeton man with loaded guns arrested at Jack in the Box
May 26, 2019
Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies arrested a 32-year-old Templeton man found with loaded guns and a meth pipe at the Jack in the Box parking lot in Orcutt on Friday night. [Cal Coast Times]
Shortly after 10 p.m., deputies noticed Kyle Kenneth Hogue appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. When deputies searched Hogue, they located a glass smoking methamphetamine pipe in his jacket.
Inside his backpack, deputies found a loaded 9 mm Rock Island Armory pistol without a serial number, a loaded sawed-off Springfield Model 67 12-gauge shotgun also without a serial number, a PR-24 Baton, 100 rounds of 9 mm ammunition and six rounds of 12-gauge ammunition.
Officers booked Hogue into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of carrying a concealed firearm, manufacturing a short barrel gun, manufacturing a lead cane, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Earlier this year, on Jan. 7, Atascadero police arrested Hogue for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and no proof of insurance.
