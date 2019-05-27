One killed, two injured in crashes at Oceano Dunes

May 27, 2019

For the third time in a span of a little more than a month, a person has died in an off-road vehicle accident at the Oceano Dunes. [Cal Coast Times]

Kristopher Mancebo, 24, of Tulare died in a crash Sunday afternoon that also injured another man, according to states parks. The off-roading accident was the second injury crash at the Oceano Dunes this weekend.

At about 4 p.m., Mancebo was driving a sand car in a relatively flat area of the Ocean Dunes known as Post 5 1/2 Primaries at 40 to 50 mph, according to state parks. Mancebo had one passenger in his vehicle.

Vehicle failure caused the front end of the sand car to drop and it hit the sand, causing the vehicle to flip end-over-end about three times.

Emergency personnel provided care to the injured passenger before they transported him to the Arroyo Grande Community Hospital emergency room. Officials are not currently disclosing his condition or name.

Emergency personnel pronounced Mancebo dead at the scene of the crash. State parks officials say Mancebo suffered obvious head trauma, though the cause of his death has not yet been determined.

Neither Mancebo, nor the passenger, were wearing helmets, though they were not required to do so.

Last month, a woman died following a five-vehicle crash at the Oceano Dunes, and a man was killed in a single-vehicle accident. On Saturday, a man was airlifted to the hospital after crashing and being found at the bottom of a 50-foot dune.

