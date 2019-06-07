Fire scorches 11 acres near San Miguel

June 7, 2019

A fire broke out in the San Miguel area on Friday and burned 11 acres before firefighters managed to stop the forward progress of the blaze. [Cal Coast Times]

The blaze was reported at about 11:30 a.m. and spread at a moderate rate, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters battled the blaze from the ground and the air.

San Luis Obispo County has now had three vegetation fires this week. A fire that broke out in the California Valley on Wednesday burned more than 1,100 acres. On Thursday, a blaze burned about 10 acres near Templeton.

Loading...