Fire scorches 11 acres near San Miguel
June 7, 2019
A fire broke out in the San Miguel area on Friday and burned 11 acres before firefighters managed to stop the forward progress of the blaze. [Cal Coast Times]
The blaze was reported at about 11:30 a.m. and spread at a moderate rate, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters battled the blaze from the ground and the air.
San Luis Obispo County has now had three vegetation fires this week. A fire that broke out in the California Valley on Wednesday burned more than 1,100 acres. On Thursday, a blaze burned about 10 acres near Templeton.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines