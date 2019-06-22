Land surveyor injured in Templeton hit-and-run

June 22, 2019

A driver fled the scene after striking a land surveyor in Templeton Friday morning and causing the worker to roll over the hood of his car. [KSBY]

At about 10 a.m., the worker was doing land surveying on Main Street near the intersection of 5th Street when a white, two-door late 90s model Honda drove through cones and struck him. The impact of the collision caused the surveyor to roll over the hood of the car and then fall off the vehicle.

The surveyor suffered minor injuries to his leg.

Following the collision, the man driving the car briefly slowed down. He then drove away from the scene.

CHP officers are investigating the hit-and-run.

