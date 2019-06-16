Front Page  »  

Motorcyclist killed in crash with big rig in Santa Maria

June 16, 2019

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a semi-tractor trailer truck Saturday afternoon in Santa Maria.

Shortly after 1 p.m., callers reported a crash on North Broadway near Preisker Lane and Highway 101. Emergency personnel then pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene

Investigators are not providing the motorcyclist’s name pending notification of relatives. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.


Loading...
Related:


1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
nazbol gang

RIP, sad. I watch a motorcyclist die last year after hitting a small truck. Any accident over 25mph in a motorcycle can be lethal. Be careful out there two wheelers


Vote Up1Vote Down 
06/16/2019 3:38 pm
﻿