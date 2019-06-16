Motorcyclist killed in crash with big rig in Santa Maria
June 16, 2019
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a semi-tractor trailer truck Saturday afternoon in Santa Maria.
Shortly after 1 p.m., callers reported a crash on North Broadway near Preisker Lane and Highway 101. Emergency personnel then pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene
Investigators are not providing the motorcyclist’s name pending notification of relatives. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
