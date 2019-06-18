Front Page  »  

Police, bomb squad and SWAT raid Grover Beach home

June 18, 2019

Multiple SWAT teams and the county bomb squad raided a Grover Beach home early Monday morning, waking up neighbors as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, police said.

At about 5:30 a.m., Grover Beach officers served a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of South 10th Street with assistance from the SLO County Regional SWAT team; Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail, and the SLO County Bomb Squad. The warrant relates to an ongoing criminal investigation, police said. [Cal Coast Times]

Authorities do not plan to release further information until later Tuesday.

On Facebook, a Grover Beach woman said that the SWAT team was on her roof and in her backyard. The SWAT team banged on her door at 5 a.m. to inform her they would they would be on the roof and in the backyard, she wrote.


Loading...
Related:


1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
LameCommenter

Good morning, we’re from the government and we’re here to help. And incidentally, we might be on your roof carrying fully automatic guns. Just another morning in Grover or Oceano.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
06/18/2019 5:28 pm
﻿