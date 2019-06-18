Police, bomb squad and SWAT raid Grover Beach home
Multiple SWAT teams and the county bomb squad raided a Grover Beach home early Monday morning, waking up neighbors as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, police said.
At about 5:30 a.m., Grover Beach officers served a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of South 10th Street with assistance from the SLO County Regional SWAT team; Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail, and the SLO County Bomb Squad. The warrant relates to an ongoing criminal investigation, police said. [Cal Coast Times]
Authorities do not plan to release further information until later Tuesday.
On Facebook, a Grover Beach woman said that the SWAT team was on her roof and in her backyard. The SWAT team banged on her door at 5 a.m. to inform her they would they would be on the roof and in the backyard, she wrote.
