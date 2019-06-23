Front Page  »  

Santa Barbara County deputies seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis

June 23, 2019

Law enforcement officers seized about 20 tons of illegal cannabis grown at a 60 acre cultivation site in Santa Barbara County during a four-day operation last week, the sheriff’s department said in a press release. [Cal Coast Times]

Following a two month investigation, on June 17, detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Cannabis Compliance Team executed four search warrants related to an illegal cannabis cultivation site near Buellton. The grower was allegedly operating under a fraudulently obtained state licenses and suspected of selling undocumented cannabis.

Sheriff deputies along with investigators from the District Attorney’s Office, California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Army National Guard Counter Drug Task Force served search warrants in Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo County and in the 1800 block of Highway 246, just outside the Buellton City limits.

At the 187 acre Highway 246 property, just over 60 acres was used for the commercial cultivation of cannabis. It took the 35 person team four days to seize approximately 20 tons of processed cannabis and eradicate approximately 350,000 cannabis plants, several of which were nearly ready to harvest.

Tips from the public led to the raid.

The property owner has not been located or contacted at this time, according to the press release. The case will be forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review of possible criminal charges.


nazbol gang

Hmmm… Is it me or do those crops look like they are infested with botrytis? Maybe they had the cops harvest everything because it was all diseased and you couldn’t sell it?


06/23/2019 1:46 pm 
06/23/2019 1:46 pm
Mjd

Folks,


Santa Barbara County 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavignino was one of two supervisors who crafted the marijuana ordinance in SB County, and he proceeded to take thousands of dollars in reelection campaign cash from the marijuana lobby right before crafting regulations that would allow some of the largest marijuana plots IN THE WORLD.


Lavignino’s corruption is so bad the LA Times just did a story on him, and he and the other county supervisor, Das Williams have been nicknamed ‘The Doobie Brothers’, because they drafted language that is so one-sided against existing ag growers and residential homeowners.


Steve Lavignino is not a conservative, and this recent corruption shows he is not an ethical public servant, either.


Just saying.


06/23/2019 1:45 pm 
06/23/2019 1:45 pm
nazbol gang

So they have the cops doing all the harvesting now? Smart. Much better than smuggling in slaves from South East Asia like they do in SLO county.


06/23/2019 1:32 pm 
06/23/2019 1:32 pm
obispan

Can’t the grower just pay the taxes due, get the product back, and be legal? If not, why not? The only consideration in SB, or SLO, counties is taxation.


06/23/2019 1:07 pm 
06/23/2019 1:07 pm
