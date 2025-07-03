Madre Fire in San Luis Obispo County grows to 35,530 acres

July 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The fast moving Madre Fire in southern San Luis Obispo County grew to 35,530 acres overnight, with 5% containment.

The fire is moving rapidly because of high winds, difficult terrain and dry grasses. Fire behavior is considered extreme with rapid uphill runs and wind-driven fire spread.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a caller reported a fire burning near Highway 166 about halfway between Santa Maria and New Cuyama. Shortly afterwards, the fire prompted the closure of Highway 166.

Officials have ordered multiple evacuations in the area.

