SLO police arrest wanted parolee with dagger

June 29, 2019

A wanted parolee who was reportedly in possession of a dagger tried running away from San Luis Obispo police Friday evening but was eventually captured and arrested. [KSBY]

As authorities were searching for the parolee, an officer spotted the man in an area near Highway 101 and Madonna Road. When the officer approached the parolee, he ran away.

Officers from multiple agencies joined the search and set up a perimeter in the nearby creek area. A helicopter provided aerial assistance.

Authorities managed to locate the parolee and take him into custody. Police have yet to disclose the man’s identity or provide further detail about the case.

