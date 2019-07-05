Front Page  »  

Bicyclist struck and killed on dark road near Santa Barbara

July 5, 2019

A driver struck and killed a man who was riding or walking a bicycle early Friday morning near Santa Barbara in a reportedly dark location with improper lighting. [KCOY]

At about 12:40 a.m., a man about 55 to 60 years was riding or walking a bicycle on Modoc Road near Encore Drive when he was struck hard by a vehicle. The man had been riding his bicycle with no reflective elements, according to the CHP.

The driver of the vehicle waited at the scene for authorities to arrive, and she fully cooperated with officers. Investigators do not believe the driver was under the influence of any substance.

Two passengers, believed to be relatives of the driver, were in the car at the time of the collision. An investigation is ongoing.


deepsea

“Reportedly dark” at 12:40 AM Uh, yeah. It doesn’t get much darker. Anyway, Highway 41 in Atascadero west of 101 is a super dangerous place with many street people walking and biking along side the road while usually wearing dark clothing during the middle of the night. They, like bicyclists seem to like to be as close to the fog line as possible too. Most have never learned the rule of walking towards the flow of traffic so that maybe you would know if someone was coming towards you.


07/05/2019 12:43 pm
