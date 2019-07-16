Front Page  »  

Central Coast protesters rally against immigration enforcement

July 16, 2019

Protest outside the San Luis Obispo courthouse

As part of nationwide protests against raids planned to be conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), demonstrations took place in Santa Maria, Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo over the weekend. [Cal Coast Times]

On Friday evening, protesters gathered at Central Park Plaza in Santa Maria and Heritage Park in Arroyo Grande. Then on Saturday afternoon, about 100 to 200 people protested outside the San Luis Obispo courthouse.

In addition to demonstrating against immigration raids, activists protested against the conditions at immigrant detention facilities. Some Democrats have recently referred to ICE detention facilities as “concentration camps.”

Also on Friday, protesters raised a Mexican flag and defaced an American flag at an ICE facility in Colorado.

The following day, a man armed with a rifle and explosive devices attacked an immigrant detention facility in Tacoma, Washington. The man allegedly set a vehicle on fire and tried to ignite a propane tank before authorities shot and killed him.

Large ICE raids were expected to begin over the weekend, though it is unclear whether they materialized.


shelworth

The protest itself would have been a good place for an ICE raid…


07/16/2019 10:27 am
kayaknut

“protesters defaced an American flag”, says all I need to know about the protesters.


07/16/2019 10:15 am
Cmonnow

I’m sorry but this is another twisted event being played, dangerously played, for votes. I seriously doubt any of the protesters know anything about the facilities except….what they’ve “heard” from “some” Democrats. The Ds that to go down to the facilities don’t do so to work on finding solutions, it’s for selfish politically motivated photo ops and it’s pathetic. Have any of the protesters researched which specific illegals are being deported? This whole thing is madness, a free for all. Everyone who wants to protest the illegal immigration problem or “conditions” of the facilities should journey to the state and federal capital buildings. That’s where the journey should end. Just in case anyone thinks I’m defending one politician or one political view…. I didn’t vote for the current administration. The problems of homelessness and problems at the southern borders weren’t born in the last two years. Here in California Gavin Newsome, Kamala Harris, and the rest of our well compensated state politicians don’t seem to truly want solutions. Solutions are progress and progress means no political crisis. What’s happening on the streets of L.A., S.F., and even here locally isn’t Washington DC’s fault or problem…it’s ours. Seemingly guided by our state and local governments. Better to waste 50million bucks on a nothing train and spend valuable time getting those epic vaping and hairstyle discrimination laws passed. Eeeegads….no wonder there’s a mass exodus.


07/16/2019 10:08 am
pi-on

“The following day, a man armed with a rifle and explosive devices attacked an immigrant detention facility in Tacoma, Washington. The man allegedly set a vehicle on fire and tried to ignite a propane tank before authorities shot and killed him.”


Meets the definition of a terrorist if you read his various “manifestos” and twitter messages. Too bad we don’t have an objective press to report on that.


07/16/2019 9:35 am
Rambunctious

I will bet there are no American citizen carpenters or brick layers or plumbers or electricians or painters or drywall hangers or dish washers and sue chefs or fast food employees or fish cutters or any other employees or business owners that has had their potential earnings slashed by illegal immigrant labor at that protest….I bet these people protesting either are not or think they are not affected one bit by the presence of illegal aliens…but many people are and to see these fellow citizens protest whats in their countrymen’s favor (the control of our border) is sickening and as uncaring and thoughtless as hell….


07/16/2019 9:25 am
deepsea

You’re exactly right. But they don’t care since for a while, they can get things “cheaper ” from the illegals. That’s until all of our other costs (taxes) go up , erasing any gain from the illegal laborers. To say nothing of the costs to society as American citizens lose their jobs.


07/16/2019 11:01 am
