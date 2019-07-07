CHP officer shoots and kills man in Ventura County

July 7, 2019

A 20-year-old man suspected of walking in traffic is dead following an officer involved shooting in Ventura County on Friday. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 6 a.m., the CHP officer responded to a report of a man walking in traffic. The officer found a man who matched the suspect’s description walking near Portal Road and Ventura Avenue.

The officer attempted to talk with the man who allegedly attacked him.

The officer fired one shot striking the 20-year-old in the chest. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A witness at the scene confirms the officer’s details of the fatal shooting, according to the CHP.

Further details of the confrontation have not been released.

Loading...