Front Page  »  

Gov. Newsom signs illegal immigrant health care bill into law

July 10, 2019

Gov. Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law on Tuesday that will extend government-funded health care coverage to young adult illegal immigrants at a cost of nearly $100 million a year.

The signing of SB 104 makes California the first state in the country to provide government-funded health care to illegal immigrants. Newsom said during a speech Tuesday that the measure is an incremental step toward providing health care to everyone under the age of 26 and eventually to universal coverage.

“We’re providing health care for everyone, regardless of immigration status,” Newsom said.

SB 104 will allow adults between the ages of 19 and 25 who are living in the United States illegally to become eligible for California’s Medicaid program. In order to participate in the program, it will also be necessary for the young adults to have an income low enough to qualify for Medicaid.

The program will cost an estimated $98 million and cover an additional 90,000 people. It will be funded, at least in part, by the state levying a tax on Californians who do not have health insurance, a policy modeled after the scrapped Obamacare penalty at the federal level.

Prior to reaching a compromise with Newsom, the state Senate proposed legislation that would cover illegal immigrant adults ages to 19 to 25 and 65 and older. An Assembly bill called for covering all illegal immigrants above the age of 19.

SB 104 passed the state Senate and Assembly on 28-11 and 56-17 votes respectively. Republican lawmakers have argued it is not fair to give health benefits to illegal immigrants while taxing people living in the state legally for not purchasing health insurance.

Expanded health care coverage under SB 104 will take effect in 2020.


Loading...
Related:


4
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Cmonnow

Another nail in the California coffin. Just goes along with the “hairstyle” discrimination law. The clueless goof balls in Sacramento don’t provide anything much less healthcare. They simply throw reams of regulations and red tape at the current hea!thcare professionals. By universal he means single, government run, take a number and wait healthcare. Of course everything he wants to force feed us I can promise you be does NOT want for himself. Be wary and forewarned people of California…. We are being duped into accepting mediocrity and bureaucracy and paying handsomely for it. Nothing is improving, the cities and border are a disaster…. But its all about votes and they owe for getting elected…… How’s the time to make your voice heard…loudly


Vote Up3Vote Down 
07/10/2019 10:08 am
Snoid

And the hard working legal citizens of Commiefornia who have spent their lives getting robbed by their government for social give away’s, what do they get for free?. Its disgusting to think CA thinks it is the epicenter of all that is great. You’ve become blind thats is all. What you do have is an out of control homeless population,a housing affordability crisis, gridlock on the roads, infrastructure crumbling at your feet, trash piling up on the streets, people defecating in public, a mass disease epidemic admitted by top medical personnel on the verge. That’s what you have to fix a a priority and yet another $100 million giveaway to those who have no respect for the laws your own over reaching government created. What the hell is wrong with this picture?


Vote Up1Vote Down 
07/10/2019 9:54 am
Mjd

Folks,


Gavin Newsom should be recalled from office.


Here we have another whacky, progressive liberal politician giving away taxpayer money to people who are not even in the country legally, and I wonder if we can bring Newsom before a citizens posse and put him on trial for treason?


This is just another reason why people cannot trust the goofy Democrats with our tax dollars, and voters should abandon Democrats in 2020.


Speak truth to power.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
07/10/2019 9:35 am
Mitch C

This is stealing $100 million dollars from those of us who pay taxes in California. Why are we funding some pet project of the governor? What about instead using the $100 million dollars to address the homeless veteran problem. All that this $100 million dollar giveaway is a magnet to draw millions of other illegals. My final reason to depart California taking my tax dollars with me.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
07/10/2019 9:01 am
﻿