Man’s dead body found in Paso Robles riverbed
July 18, 2019
A man’s dead body was found in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles on Thursday morning. [Cal Coast Times]
Shortly before 9 a.m., a witness called Paso Robles police and reported finding the body. The witness led officers through thick brush to where the man’s body was lying, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.
Authorities have yet to identify the deceased man. The time and cause of the man’s death are unknown.
An investigation is ongoing. Paso Robles police have requested assistance from the CHP and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
