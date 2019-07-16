SLO County probation sweep nets 13 suspects

July 16, 2019

Several law enforcement agencies teamed up to conduct a probation sweep in North County on Monday. Deputies and officers arrested 13 suspects on charges including probation and parole violations, as well as drug and weapons offenses. [Cal Coast Times]

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office released the identities of 12 of the 13 suspects. One of the 13 was cited and released, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Of the 12 suspects identified, 11 are Paso Robles residents and one is a resident of Atascadero.

Officers and deputies arrested five of the suspects on lone charges of violating probation including: Lisa Becerra, 47; Felix Becerra, 49; Paul Yciano, 22; Lia Taylor, 49; and Brandon Hampton, 39.

Authorities arrested Scott Helberg, 33, and Enrique Rubio, 35, on lone charges of violating parole. Correy Kelley-Armer had outstanding warrants, and Clayton Linell, 19, was arrested for violating probation and having outstanding warrants.

Additionally, authorities arrested Christopher Burrell, 44, for violating post release community supervision and possession of a stun gun; Prentice Booker, 59, for sale of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia; and James Casselman, 32, for possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun and possession of a zip gun.

Sheriff’s deputies were joined on the probation sweep by members of the Sheriff’s Gang Task Force, SLO County Probation officers, CHP officers, Atascadero State Hospital police, Paso Robles police, Atascadero police, San Luis Obispo police and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Parole Unit.

Loading...