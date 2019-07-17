Suspect charged with manslaughter in death of Nipomo man

July 17, 2019

San Luis Obispo County prosecutors charged a Northern California man on Tuesday with manslaughter and DUI, for allegedly causing a fatal head-on collision in Nipomo. [Cal Coast Times]

Aleksandr Moiseyev, 28, of Aptos faces a charge of gross vehicular manslaughter and two counts of driving under the influence of drugs resulting in injury. Prosecutors also charged Moiseyev with an enhancement for personally causing great bodily injury.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on July 8, Moiseyev crossed a double yellow line as he rounded a curve on Pomeroy Road near Sandydale Drive, according to the CHP. Moiseyev’s dark gray hatchback then crashed head-on into an oncoming silver pickup truck driven by Jose Soto Gonzales, 57, of Nipomo.

Gonzales died at the scene of the crash. Moiseyev suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Officers later arrested Moiseyev and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. He has remained in custody since July 12 with his bail set at $100,000, according to officials.

Loading...