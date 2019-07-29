Three people shot and killed at the at Gilroy Garlic Festival

July 29, 2019

A gunman opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival Sunday evening, killing three people and wounding at least 12 others before being shot and killed by police. [Cal Coast Times]

One of the victims who died was a six-year-old boy. The child’s mother and grandmother were also reportedly wounded in the shooting.

At about 5:40 p.m., a man wearing tactical gear opened fire at the festival, which was taking place at Christmas Hill Park in the Santa Clara County city of Gilroy. Numerous people at the festival began running to escape the gunfire.

Officers engaged the shooter, and in less than a minute, they shot and killed him, according to the Gilroy Police Department. Authorities have identified the shooter as Santino William Legan, 19.

Police said it is believed the shooter cut through a fence in order to enter the festival. Witnesses said there may have been a second shooter.

Officers were conducting a search for a possible accomplice. It is unclear if investigators have determined whether or not a second suspect was involved in the shooting.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Loading...