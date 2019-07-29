Front Page  »  

Three people shot and killed at the at Gilroy Garlic Festival

July 29, 2019

A gunman opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival Sunday evening, killing three people and wounding at least 12 others before being shot and killed by police. [Cal Coast Times]

One of the victims who died was a six-year-old boy. The child’s mother and grandmother were also reportedly wounded in the shooting.

At about 5:40 p.m., a man wearing tactical gear opened fire at the festival, which was taking place at Christmas Hill Park in the Santa Clara County city of Gilroy. Numerous people at the festival began running to escape the gunfire.

Officers engaged the shooter, and in less than a minute, they shot and killed him, according to the Gilroy Police Department. Authorities have identified the shooter as Santino William Legan, 19.

Police said it is believed the shooter cut through a fence in order to enter the festival. Witnesses said there may have been a second shooter.

Officers were conducting a search for a possible accomplice. It is unclear if investigators have determined whether or not a second suspect was involved in the shooting.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.


Mjd

Folks,


Despite some of the racists comments below, violence is not exclusive to any race of people, sadly, there are low quality types and nutjobs of every color.


Blaming guns for violence is like blaming spoons for fat people.


At the center of our issue with out-of-control youngsters is the fact that we are living through the worst age of parenting ever, the parents will not say no to the kids, and cell phone and internet culture is skewing their reality.


A quote comes to mind: ‘If we want our children to have their feet on the ground, put a llittle responsibility on their shoulders.”


Just saying.


07/29/2019 4:59 pm 
07/29/2019 4:59 pm
oldtimer

Well, it is still legal to corporal punish kids in the bible belt. The Surgeon General of USA under trump states abuse, physical or verbal generates agression. I was hit with belts, spoons; wooden or metal depending on my childhood actions, thank god I saw the light and will never yell, hit or strike my child, I am a father. Most “first world countries”, send a**hole parents to prison for this. I bet these pychos were spanked. Spanking is a sin, legal, godly and ethical. I hope no one here abused their children with violence or anger, if you did, thank your god you’re not in Prison or tried to off yourself, as you rightfully should have.


Break the Mold with Love.


07/29/2019 6:08 pm 
07/29/2019 6:08 pm
oldtimer

Parents are allowed to hit kids In CA if it doesn’t bruise, does this have anything to do with this you think bud? Were you spanked or beat without “bruising” because some bible belt Cult says it’s ok, but liberal Europe during Victorian era said it causes monsters?


07/29/2019 7:07 pm 
07/29/2019 7:07 pm
mercut1469

Just another white male acting out his perceived grievances. Seems to happen everyday in good old America.


07/29/2019 3:13 pm 
07/29/2019 3:13 pm
Rambunctious

But pick on Baltimore and you get labeled a racist…..


07/29/2019 3:54 pm 
07/29/2019 3:54 pm
oldtimer

Woah bud. You just she’d light to your ideology. Listen to some NPR. It’s 90.1 fm around here.


07/29/2019 6:11 pm 
07/29/2019 6:11 pm
Rambunctious

Many of these shooters are young school age kids….video game age….people say don’t smoke in movies because kids will pick it up….it must be the same for guns and violence…when was the last major motion picture released that didn’t have guns and killing in it?….I’m a big freedom guy…a believer in the 2nd amendment….I even enjoy video games from time to time….but if we don’t make a push to get guns and violence out of our games and movies this will only get worse….we had guns in our nations past…in fact kids had their own hunting rifles….we didn’t have this evil then and we didn’t have violent shooter games either….Mom and dad…don’t let your kids play these games and screen the movies they watch….


07/29/2019 11:56 am 
07/29/2019 11:56 am
kettle

“.it must be the same for guns and violence and racism” Fixed it for you.


Cnn reports the shooter had an Instagram account with white nationalism/raciest comments. “Why overcrowd towns and pave more open space to make room for hordes of mestizos and Silicon Valley white tw**s?” ”


Another attempt at mass murder by a white power follower, another one of the “best people” /s


07/29/2019 12:44 pm 
07/29/2019 12:44 pm
oldtimer

White Nationalist are Christian. A stinking fact. KkK is Christian.


07/29/2019 7:03 pm 
07/29/2019 7:03 pm
MrYan

So you are good with the 2nd Amendment, just not the 1st?


You realize your remedy (push) would be called an act of Political Correct-ness. ;-)


07/29/2019 1:36 pm 
07/29/2019 1:36 pm
Rambunctious

The 1st amendment has limits…we as a nation must return to decency laws….this anything goes thing ain’t working…..


Vote Up6Vote Down 
07/29/2019 3:53 pm
oldtimer

Love you Yan, Speak truth to Power. Sincerly.


07/29/2019 7:04 pm 
07/29/2019 7:04 pm
oldtimer

Video games have jack to do with parents beating the crap out of their kids. I played Duke Nukem on ps1 25 years ago as a teen, and don’t slap my kids, yell or hit people. I saved a woman downtown Slo being beat to death by some drunk fraternity entitled jerk guy, holy heck. If your raised in an environment where violence is cool, old John Wayne walk it off style this is what you get.


07/29/2019 6:11 pm 
07/29/2019 6:11 pm
oldtimer

Ya, whom parents probably beat the crap out of and drank it off with a beer and good cry.


07/29/2019 7:09 pm 
07/29/2019 7:09 pm
Jorge Estrada

This is another example of a mentally ill person who chose to shoot at a crowd of known un-armed people. I question the gun screening done at events because of creating an opportunity for these people who are crazy but smart enough to shoot at known unarmed people. The only good consequential answer is for more people who are qualified and willing to carry concealed weapons. Mental illness is out of control and this unfortunate disaster is one of the consequences of poor planning.


07/29/2019 11:05 am 
07/29/2019 11:05 am
kettle

“I question the gun screening done at events”

He cut through a fence, there was no screening.


“Mental illness is out of control ” Yes I agree, the racist white power crowd is mentally ill and need to be screened, not more guns.


07/29/2019 12:48 pm 
07/29/2019 12:48 pm
MrYan

Kettle, Jorge knows he cut the fence. His point is a shooter would understand this event to be a ripe target precisely because they screen for firearms.


I may not agree with his logic, but I try to understand the point he is making.


07/29/2019 1:31 pm 
07/29/2019 1:31 pm
FinfreAk

“Tactical gear” — modern marketers have had a field day with the term. Today you can get “tactical” anything but salad forks. And before long, someone will create and market a convincing “tactical picnic basket” to resolve that omission!


It’s GREAT that the police were about to take this poor sick SOB out before he killed/wounded any more. Prayers up for the injured and killed, and their families.


07/29/2019 9:10 am 
07/29/2019 9:10 am
aye-caramba

Terrible, just terrible . When are we going to deal with the mental health issues causing these nuts to rampage ?


07/29/2019 7:58 am 
07/29/2019 7:58 am
FinfreAk

When? When we RECOGNIZE and deal with the things causing mental health issues. Due to love of money, today machines do the most basic of mental functions for 19-year-olds even in the most basic entry-level job — mathematical calculations for giving back the correct change when someone pays for something. It has even spread to tuning a musical instrument, digital tuners to relieve the ear of its job.


Heck, these kids don’t even know what sex they are — they think there are more than two, that one’s sex OR orientation, are trivial and arbitrary, and they think they get to choose. So as human beings, what is their VALUE, when their world is telling them they’re too stupid to count change from a cash drawer, too stupid to tune their instruments the way musicians have done for many centuries … too worthless to even believe in their own sex?


And when males behave like males have done since man first drew breath, today as boys they are diagnosed ADD and prescription-drugged into despair by the time they’re 20. I know an extremely brilliant but hyper guy who, if he had been born 60 later than he was, would certainly have been diagnosed ADD and perhaps grown up to become a mass shooter — as far as I can learn, ALL of the young mass shooters, male and female, of the past few decades, had been prescribed such “helpful” drugs by meddling doctors. Mess with a growing kid’s brain chemistry … results are mental health issues.


07/29/2019 8:43 am 
07/29/2019 8:43 am
corvidae

Don’t bring digital tuners into this. Try holding a technicians job and relying on just your ear to do the job… you’ll never cut it.


07/29/2019 11:45 am 
07/29/2019 11:45 am
FinfreAk

Technicians are different than musicians. The right tool for the right job.


We wonder why “kids today” are mentally wobbly and depressed? It’s because they’ve been fooled into thinking they need help when they are capable of doing it on their own.


07/29/2019 1:11 pm 
07/29/2019 1:11 pm
oldtimer

My mom hit me more than my dad, what does that say bud? Do you know any Pzsychofrenic people? I sure as hell do.


07/29/2019 7:10 pm 
07/29/2019 7:10 pm
JamesD

Aye-caramba, I agree but It is easier to blame the gun manufacturers and burry their head of the real problem of why did this person do this. I am a gun owner and have never seen my guns just start randomly shooting people. Unfortunately tragic incidents like this are going to happen be it with a gun, knife, car, bomb, plane, or whatever the crazy minded individual or individuals think of using to lash out their hate on others.


07/29/2019 9:02 am 
07/29/2019 9:02 am
euroamerican

I agree totally with your comment. It’s the mind behind the gun.


07/29/2019 11:02 am 
07/29/2019 11:02 am
