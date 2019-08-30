Front Page  »  

Epstein criminal case dismissed because of death

August 30, 2019

A judge dismissed the criminal case against the late Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday, more than two weeks after the accused sex trafficker died in jail. [Cal Coast Times]

On Tuesday, Judge Richard Berman allowed Epstein’s accusers to have their voices heard. Some of the victims felt they were robbed of justice, not just by his death, but also because of a failure of justice.

Years ago, prosecutors provided Epstein, a wealthy connected man, a plea agreement without hearing from his alleged victims.

Even though Berman dismissed the criminal case, prosecutors plan to move forward with the investigation which also includes allegations of wrongdoing by others involved in the alleged sex trafficking case. In addition, civil cases may also move ahead.


Loading...
Related:


3
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
shelworth

They should go through the trial as if he were alive just so we can all see the evidence!


Vote Up1Vote Down 
08/30/2019 10:55 am
Mitch C

If Epstein were some individual without a Mickle to his name but charged with the same crimes, there would not be an interest in pursuing the civil cases. It’s all about the money. These folks are looking for a pay day not any form of justice or closure.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
08/30/2019 9:33 am
deepsea

If you know something about the Clintons, hide and never be found again.


Vote Up7Vote Down 
08/30/2019 8:12 am
﻿