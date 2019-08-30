California Men’s Colony inmates riot for a second day

August 30, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A day after a violent riot at the California Men’s Colony left four inmates injured, 50 inmates fought in the same yard and at approximately the same time, this one requiring medical personnel to transport two inmates to a local hospital.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday, a group of approximately 35 inmates rushed a group of about 15 inmates on the Facility A yard, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). Correctional officers immediately arrived at the scene and gave multiple orders to the rival inmates to stop fighting.

When the inmates did not comply, officers in observation towers fired two warning shots with their state-issued rifles. Other emergency responders used light and sound diversionary devices, as well as non-lethal projectiles, to quell the violence.

One inmate was struck in the head and lost consciousness.

The injuries the inmate suffered were not life-threatening. Responders transported the inmate, as well as another one who also suffered non-life threatening injuries, to the hospital.

On Wednesday, a riot involving 40 inmates broke out on the Facility A yard. It resulted in four prisoners being slashed or stabbed.

Investigators believe the two riots are related. The Investigative Services Unit at the Men’s Colony is investigating both incidents.

Officials also notified the CDCR’s Deadly Force Investigations Team, as well as the Office of the Inspector General, about the incidents. Authorities are limiting inmate movement on Facility A in order to facilitate the investigation.

