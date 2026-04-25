Santa Maria officers arrest teen with a loaded gun

April 25, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

As part of its proactive enforcement opperation, Santa Maria police detectives arrested a 16-year-old with a loaded weapon on Thursday evening.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers patrolling the 400 block of W. Stowell observed a subject flee on foot. While running from officers, the teen threw a black bag over a fence and attempted to climb over.

But officers nabbed the teen and then recovered the bag from a nearby backyard. Inside the bag, officers found a loaded Smith & Wesson firearm.

Officers arrested the 16-year-old juvenile and booked him at Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall on multiple firearm-related charges, including possession of a firearm in a school zone.

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