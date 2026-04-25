Pismo Beach Councilman Scott Newton announces run for mayor seat

April 25, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Pismo Beach City Councilman Scott Newton announced he plans to run for the mayor seat currently held by Ed Waage, who is not running for reelection.

Newton has served on the council for more than five years. He voted no on the last water/sewer rate increase, last trash rate increase, and the sales tax increase. He also voted against placing a county-wide sales tax increase measure on the November ballot.

He successfully worked to combine the police and fire department construction to save costs. Newton is a 56-year-old father of four and a small business owner.

His platform includes:

Fiscal restraint and explore opportunities for increased efficiencies

Focus on quality of life improvements for our residents

Streamline the construction permit process and only require permits that are required under state law

Continue to invest and support our public safety agencies

Fight back against the state for more local control

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