Missing 94-year-old man found dead in Lompoc riverbed

August 21, 2019

The body of a 94-year-old Lompoc man who was reported missing last week was found in a riverbed on Wednesday. [KSBY]

Donald Bishop had last been seen on Aug. 15 when he left his home to take a walk. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spotted a possible body during a flyover of the area on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials directed detectives to an area south of the Robinson Bridge near Highway 246, where they found Bishop’s body. Authorities have not disclosed a possible cause or manner of death.

