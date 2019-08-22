Missing 94-year-old man found dead in Lompoc riverbed
August 21, 2019
The body of a 94-year-old Lompoc man who was reported missing last week was found in a riverbed on Wednesday. [KSBY]
Donald Bishop had last been seen on Aug. 15 when he left his home to take a walk. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spotted a possible body during a flyover of the area on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials directed detectives to an area south of the Robinson Bridge near Highway 246, where they found Bishop’s body. Authorities have not disclosed a possible cause or manner of death.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines