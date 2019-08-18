Front Page  »  

No charges against man who took SLO police chief’s gun

August 18, 2019

Skeeter Mangan

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow has decided not to file charges against the man who found SLO Police Chief Deanna Cantrell’s firearm on a toilet paper holder in El Pollo Loco and then turned it over to police the following day, Dow announced on Saturday. [Cal Coast Times]

After officers collected the gun, they thanked Skeeter Mangan and his brother-in-law Sean Greenwood, and said they did not plan to charge Mangan based on Penal Code 485, Greenwood said. But shortly after Mangan returned the firearm, the city issued a press release that said he was a suspect in the theft of the chief’s firearm.

In his announcement, Dow wrote that even though there was enough evidence to support a misdemeanor charge of Penal Code section 485 because Mangan did not immediately attempt to return the gun, he had selected not to proceed with criminal charges.

“After thoroughly considering all the circumstances, I have concluded that it would not be in the interest of justice to charge Mr. Mangan with a crime,” Dow wrote.

According to Penal Code 485, a person is guilty of theft if they find property, and appropriate the property for their own use, “without first making reasonable and just efforts to find the owner and to restore the property to the owner.”

In his press release, Dow credits Greenwood for the return of the gun.

“Mr. Greenwood’s actions enabled the quick recovery of this lost firearm and prevented any further harm to come from this unfortunate situation,” Dow wrote. “It is my sincere hope that Mr. Mangan and other members of our community have learned from this widely publicized situation that failure to take immediate steps to find the rightful owner of lost property is a crime of theft under California law.”


Paso_citizen

Well, well, what do you know. Dow actually has some cajones – albeit very small (might need a microscope to see ’em). But now that he somehow seen the light and ruled against the powers that be – he should feel good – and try it again and again. Don’t count your blessings, but he just may learn to like it. Wouldn’t that be novel.


08/18/2019 7:04 pm
ActaNonVerba

Just imagine for a moment if a private person (and not a privileged govt employee) with a valid concealed firearms carry permit was obtuse enough to leave their loaded firearm on the asswipe dispenser at El Pollo Loco.


Let’s make this person a white, middle-aged, straight male for discussion purposes. Let’s also say they lied/obfuscated as Chief Cantrell did, once they realized they left their firearm behind. The results would have been immediate and harsh (yet deserved):


1.) Immediate revocation of their license to carry a concealed firearm.


2.) Permanent confiscation of their firearm.


3.) A raid on their home to “round-up” any other firearms they might own.


4.) A review of their home life by Child Protective Services if they have children in the house.


5.) And most seriously, they would be arrested. The SLOPD would push the SLOC DA to charge the individual with a felony. Given today’s anti-gun climate, I suspect the DA would comply.


Compare that to what Cantrell received. Crazy! Absolutely nuts!


I’ll be very direct, Chief Cantrell (and Derek Johnson, Heidi Harmon, Christine Dietrick, etc.) You’re not fooling anyone. A great hatred is fulminating in average private citizens for privileged people like yourselves. In other words, unfair treatment of people lacking character — people who don’t perform.


You need to go, Cantrell. You have lost our trust — it you ever had it to begin with. You clearly lack the honor to resign. That means that Derek Johnson needs to take a brave-pill and step up to his pay grade. It needs to happen now.


08/18/2019 4:07 pm
Hazmateer

Exactly what I was thinking. If I left my (legally-carried) firearm in that bathroom and it disappeared for a day or two, while I scrambled to cover my ass, I have no doubt that SLOPD and the DA would throw the book at me (probably the entire library).


08/18/2019 5:01 pm
