Transport plane crashes at Santa Barbara Airport

August 26, 2019

A privately owned military transport plane crash landed at Santa Barbara Airport Sunday night and caught on fire, yet all seven individuals onboard the aircraft escaped uninjured. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 10 p.m., the C-130 aircraft made an emergency landing at Santa Barbara Airport, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Parts of the plane scattered on a runway.

The plane was en route from Santa Maria Airport to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. Shortly after takeoff, the plane experienced trouble.

The aircraft is typically used for disaster relief and resembles a plane used for oil spill responses.

Following the crash, officials canceled morning flights at Santa Barbara Airport. Flights are expected to resume at the airport around noon on Monday.


