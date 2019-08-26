Front Page  »  

Undocumented farm worker arrested for Paso Robles murder

August 26, 2019

Fausto Ortega Maldonado

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County sheriff detectives charged a man on Friday for the murder of a North County man who was stabbed multiple times, according to Sheriff Ian Parkinson. [Cal Coast Times]

Fausto Ortega Maldonado, 28, is being held without bond in the killing of Primitivo Pacheco Ortega, 20. Maldonado has been in the county jail since a July 18 arrest for a probation violation.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on July 7, a passerby spotted the body of Ortega off Estrella Road near Hog Canyon Road. Detectives believe Maldonado killed Ortega while headed to or at the dump site. The suspect and the victim were acquaintances, but not relatives.

Primitivo Pacheco Ortega

During their investigation, detectives discovered Maldonado, a convicted felon, had been deported before and is wanted by ICE.

“Our Detectives are dedicated. They are tenacious. And they never give up,” said Sheriff Parkinson. “Through their efforts we have put a very dangerous criminal behind bars.”

There have been six murders in San Luis Obispo County in 2019. With the arrest of Maldonado, deputies have cleared five of the six homicides.

The violent January slaying January killing of Lawrence Bross of Oceano remains an open investigation.


Loading...
Related:


6
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Mjd

Folks,


This case highlights why we must all support the work of ICE, and reject the whacky Democrats as they embrace amnesty for illegals, open borders and refuse to support ICE and the rule-of-law.


Fausto Ortega Maldonado is a hero to people like Gavin Newsom, Heidi Harmon, Aaron Gomez, Nancy Pelosi, Caren Ray Rossum, and Dawn Addis, and the Democrats do not care that these illegal aliens put all Americans at risk, they even want the illegal aliens to vote as well!


I say let’s reject the treasonous whacky Liberal Democrats and start supporting the rule-of-law, ICE and the deportation of those in the country illegally. We dserve better than to have the Democrats abuse taxpayers and force us to use taxpayer money on illegal aliens. As it is, the Fausto Ortega Maldonado case will cost us millions of dollars, and no citizen ought to support such nonsense.


Reject Heidi Harmon and the illegal alien loving Democrats.


Support ICE.

Reject Heidi Harmon.

Stop Open Border Democrats.

Reject Amnesty for Illegals.

Illegal is a crime, Not a Race.

Build the Wall!

Mandatory E Verify for ALL.

National ID Card

Abandon Liberal Progressives in 20220.


Vote Up3Vote Down 
08/26/2019 5:56 pm
Snoid

The murder rate in Mexico in 2017 was 25 per 100K people. In the USA it was 5.3 per 100K. In Cal alone that means with it’s 40 million residents 10,000 would be murdered if we were on the same rate as Mexico. Its like the wild west relived again and brought back north of the border.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
08/26/2019 5:47 pm
jamie_pool

Great an ILLEGAL convicted felon came to america and was wanted by ICE and killed another man .

And people don’t want a wall built to protect us from people like Fausto Ortega Maldonado.


People should be ashamed of themselves


Vote Up7Vote Down 
08/26/2019 5:15 pm
Russ J

Pull your head out of your Facebook America. These are the criminals our California lawmakers are protecting. The unintended consequences of virtue politics.


Vote Up4Vote Down 
08/26/2019 3:50 pm
kayaknut

So how much money is wasted on blown-up photos just so the important people can stand next to them to give feel good speeches? Can’t this be handled a lot cheaper with just a press release and email. What do they do with those oversized pictures afterwards, sell them?


Vote Up0Vote Down 
08/26/2019 2:38 pm
horse_soldier

Undocumented…cough, cough, ILLEGAL.

In jail on for probation violation.

Wanted by ICE

Convicted felon.

Just doing the job Americans don’t want to do.


Vote Up27Vote Down 
08/26/2019 1:34 pm
﻿