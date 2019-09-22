Fire scorches 200 acres near Lopez Lake

September 21, 2019

A fast moving vegetation fire near Lopez Lake has burned more than 200 acres and is 0 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. [Cal Coast Times]

Officials have asked residents in the area of Upper Lopez Canyon and Wittenberg Creek roads to evacuate. There are 24 structures threatened by the blaze.

The blaze, which was reported at about 2:40 p.m., is burning dry brush and oak trees.

Much of the fire is burning in the Los Padres National Forest, in an area which hasn’t burned in 60 years.

